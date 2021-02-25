All Eyes On Gus: How Nilsa's Former Floribama Fling Reacted To Her Pregnancy News

Nilsa shared two big words with her MTV Floribama Shore roomies: "I'm pregnant!" And Gus everyone was shocked.

During the season premiere, Nilly -- who is about 10 and a half weeks along with a baby boy -- shared the lifechanging news as the Southerners got settled in their new Montana home. But first the mama-to-be confided in her "thot partner."

"My heart literally hits my vagina -- that's how far it went down in my stomach," soon-to-be Aunt Aimee declared after her BFF broke the news. "I'm going to be the aunt that teaches this baby how to say f*ck and sh*t and ass."

The two began to strategize how to tell Candace, Codi, Gus number 1 , Jeremiah and Kirk because Nilsa's lack of drinking would make everyone suspicious in no time (a Floribama roomie can only avoid shots for so long without an excuse). Since Nilsa packed a bunch of pregnancy tests, she decided to use them as a part of her reveal. After she blessed them with her "golden goodness."

"I'm really hoping that nobody passes out, ahem Gus," Aimee stated in the confessional about the impending reveal.

Nilsa opted to tell everyone about the baby on night 1, prefacing the announcement by thanking them all for the support they offered when her father unexpectedly passed away earlier in the summer.

"I don't mean to cry," Nilsa began as she wiped her eyes. "He loved all of you guys, and I know he would be really excited that we were all doing this again."

She continued: "I just really want this time to be one that we can all, in a weird way, do it for him. I know we're going to have little fights and little arguments and bickers and stuff like that, but let's just remember that life is really short."

And that's when she proclaimed that she had a "little gift" for everyone -- and told everyone to close their eyes as they picked a (used) pregnancy test out of a basket.

Candace was first to squeal "pregnant!" while Codi screamed "no way." And then Gus formed words.

"Are you serious?" he asked. "Are you for real?"

Yes, for real. Between choruses of "oh my god!" and "congratulations!" And, as Aimee predicted, Gus "looked like he was going to faint" and needed to sit on the couch.

"I'm happy for her, but there's a lot of freaking history there," Gus confessed in a private interview before vintage footage of Gilsa showed their ups and downs. And middles. "There's four years of good, bad, everything in between."

