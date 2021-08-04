Siesta Key Reveal: How Madisson's Co-Stars Reacted To Her Baby-On-The-Way

The mama-to-be revealed some big news at the reunion

Madisson surprised everyone at the last Siesta Key reunion when she and Ish revealed they were engaged. And her habit of disclosing milestone-themed announcements at the taped MTV gathering continued: The cast (and host Rachel Lindsay) watched the moment Madisson presented Ish with a cake and a special "we're pregnant!" message.

The mama-to-be was all smiles (and wiped away a few tears) as she relived the sweet scene with her fiancé.

"If I stood up, you guys would see a little bump," Madisson said. "Seriously!"

And of course, there was a chorus of congratulations for the future parents.

"I want to hug you!" Amanda gushed, adding, "I can't cry off the bat!" Meanwhile, Juliette stated, "You deserve it -- I'm so happy for you."

"Another baby" is right, Chloe -- and now Quincy has a new playmate! Be sure to stay with MTV News for all Madisson pregnancy updates, and offer your well wishes to the future mom and dad!