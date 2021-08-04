Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant With First Child

Madisson Hausburg's Instagram

Madisson Hausburg once told her now-fiancé Ish Soto that she has "always known" she wanted to be a mom. And now, this "biggest dream" is real life: The Siesta Key couple is expecting their first child!

"Mom and Dad January 1 2022," Madisson captioned the album above. New year, new baby!

"We are so excited! I love you so much!!! You’re going to be the best mom!!!" Ish wrote along with the photograph above.

The future parents met during Season 1 of the series when he was a producer on the MTV show. They shared their romance on the Season 3 premiere to quite the reaction -- with a side of "freaking out" (courtesy of Chloe). The lovebirds eventually decided to move to his home base of Los Angeles and, shortly after this cross-country change for Madisson, Ish proposed on their first day in their house. The two happily divulged their engagement to their fellow castmates at the first-ever reunion.

"I was taking a selfie or something, and I turn around, and he's on one knee," Madisson stated in the clip above. "It was perfect."

Also perfect? Ish's response to Madisson's aforementioned quote about her strong desire to have children.

"I think having a family with you would be amazing," he replied during a New York-based chat pre-engagement.

So "amazing"! Offer your congratulatory messages to Madisson and Ish on their bundle of joy in the comments. And in honor of this milestone announcement, take a look back at their Siesta Key love story in the video below.