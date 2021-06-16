He didn't come this far just to come this far

'It Just Can't Get Better': Mike Is Celebrating 5 Years Of Sobriety On Jersey Shore

Someone get Mike a massive slice of Funfetti with extra sprinkles... he earned it!

Few comebacks have been more celebrated in MTV history than that of The Situation. Once considered a bit of a loose cannon in Seaside Heights, Big Daddy Sitch has become the voice of reason for the entire Jersey Shore fam in recent years. During this week's Family Vacation episode, viewers saw the Karma OG reaching a "monster milestone" in his inspirational journey: five years clean and sober.

"I wear my sobriety on my chest like a badge of honor," he said. "It's not easy to walk on that road that is less traveled, but it is so worth it."

Whereas BDS was once known to headbutt concrete walls and get pelted with everything from spatulas (Deena) to wine bottles (Snooki), he's now helping Angelina his roommates navigate married life life's greatest challenges and prepping for his greatest role yet: being a father.

"It is crazy to think about who Mike was back in the day," Vinny remembered. "Sometimes I think about it, and I'm like, 'Was that even the same person?' How can one go through such a transformation?"

Perhaps the answer lies in taking life as it comes, one day at a time — and spreading the message to others in need. Mike makes it a point to share his story wherever he can, inspiring thousands of addicts to find their own paths to recovery.

"I believe that my story is a very celebrated story that people can refer to — that 'If Mike can do it, then I can too,'" he said. "I don't even think I can compare myself to who I was five years ago or 10 years ago.

His roommates and especially his wife Lauren were eager to honor the "incredible accomplishment," opting to swap the idea of a family Zoom for a "sick parade," drive-by pandemic-style. From his perch in Las Vegas, Pauly ordered a truckload of pizza to be delivered, while JWOWW was all too happy to work on the guest list.

"I love hearing how excited Jenni is to make this special," said Lauren, who has seen Mike through 15 years of highs and lows. "His relationship with Jenni went from nothing to such a close sibling relationship. He really rebuilt every relationship in his life."

Fast-forward to the big day, and Mike was positively beaming at the endless soberversary support from his fam, including the arrival of one surprise meatball (Nicole)!

"I would have been happy with Funfetti cupcakes, but for my wife and the squad to organize this and really rally around me, it just can't get better than that," he said.

Offer your congrats to Mike, then catch an all-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursday at 8/7c!