Here Are Your 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards And Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Presenters

You already know that this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards will be a bigger event than it's ever been.

How big, exactly? Big enough to stretch out over two nights in Los Angeles, including the main show on Sunday, May 16 and the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17. That's pretty big. Huge even. And the good news that none other than Leslie Jones will host the main show while Nikki Glaser will assume emcee duties for the Unscripted special? Even huger.

How much bigger can this celebration get? The answer, as it turns out, is quite a bit. Expect to see familiar faces presenting some of the key awards throughout each night. The squad of presenters slated for the main show includes Anthony Mackie, Yvonne Orji, Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, the cast of Netflix's Outer Banks — Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Rudy Pankow — and so many more.

Antonia Gentry, Eric Andre, Henry Golding, Jacob Elordi, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Nasim Pedrad, Patrick Wilson, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, Tom Hiddleston, and Vera Farmiga will also be part of the presenting fun.

The party continues the following night for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which will see presenters including the D'Amelio family – Charlie and Dixie, and their parents Marc and Heidi — along with Paris Hilton, the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Vinny Guadagnino — Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, and Mary Fitzgerald, and many more.

Anna Shay, Bretman Rock, Brie Bella, Christine Chiu, Erika Jayne, Gottmik, Heidi Klum, Kim Lee, Nikki Bella, Princess Love, Ray J, Symone, Tayshia Adams, and Winnie Harlow will all also help ring in the first-ever Unscripted show as presenters.

Winners in the scripted categories will be announced Sunday, May 16 during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, while Unscripted winners will be crowned the following night during a celebration of all things reality TV.

This year, shows like WandaVision, The Boys, and Emily in Paris racked up the most nominations in the scripted field, while movies like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm garnered the most nods in the film categories. RuPaul's Drag Race led the Unscripted field of nominees, trailed by reality faves like 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, and The Challenge. Find the full list of nominees here.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.