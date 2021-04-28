Leslie Jones Will Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Provided

Is your popcorn buttered? Are your fingers tired from voting for all your faves? Don't worry — the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are only a few weeks away, which means it's almost time to settle in and watch the biggest names in film and television get honored. And there's even more good news: Leslie Jones will be your host for the evening.

By the way, did you watch the Oscars on Sunday? Jones sure did, and her running commentary on Instagram helped make sense of all its head-turning moments, like Glenn Close doing "Da Butt" dance ("I know COVID has forced us to do things, but...") and Daniel Kaluuya shouting out his parents for having sex to make him ("Look at the mom!"). At the Movie & TV Awards, we won't be wondering what Jones thinks of it all. She'll be there to tell us in real time!

The Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live favorite and comedy pro is also up for one award this year in the category of Best Comedic Performance, for her work in Coming 2 America. Jones is set to emcee the ceremony live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This year, that's just the first part of a two-night celebration, with the first-ever Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show airing the following night on Monday, May 17.

This year's crop of nominees spans the experimental WandaVision, which leads with five nods, as well as bingeable, lovable shows like Emily in Paris, RuPaul's Drag Race, and The Boys, which all racked up three each. On the cinematic side, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is up for three awards, and Chadwick Boseman landed a posthumous nomination in the Best Performance in a Movie category for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Find the full list of nominees right here.

Fan voting for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and will be until April 30. Get voting!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on MTV on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.