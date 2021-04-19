Your 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

Every year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are a huge deal. This year's show is so huge, though, that it can't be contained to a single night. The party spans May 16 and May 17 — and this year's nominees list, covering both scripted and unscripted programs, is likewise appropriately huge.
On the TV side, WandaVision racked up the most noms with five, while Emily in Paris, RuPaul's Drag Race, and The Boys trail just behind with three each. For film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earned three nods, while Judas and the Black Messiah garnered two. Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Best Performance in a Movie nomination for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while favorites like Floor is Lava, Tiger King, and more got love in the unscripted categories.
On May 16, MTV will air the 2021 Movie & TV Awards telecast from the Palladium in Los Angeles, honoring the biggest and best in film and television. The following night, May 17, is the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, a celebration of all things reality TV.
The full list of nominees for both is below, and this is just the beginning. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more info on the show, including host and presenter details.
Fan voting for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and will be until April 30. Until then, check out which of your faves below racked up nominations — then get voting!
SCRIPTED CATEGORIES:
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy: Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult: The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder's Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn: Freaky
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire Unscripted
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
Nicole Byer: Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin: The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK