Catfish's Nev Schulman And Wife Laura Perlongo Expecting Third Child

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo are about to be outnumbered: The Catfish couple is expecting their third child!

"WE’RE PREGNANT!!! #3 #HatTrick," Nev captioned the belly-focused photograph, above, featuring the soon-to-be family of five.

"you guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT," Laura wrote along with the Instagram album above. "hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. @arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee. For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy “TMI” is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN link in profile. Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck."

The "hat trick baby" joins big sister Cleo (who made her debut in October 2016) and brother Beau (born January 2019).

