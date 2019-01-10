Nev Schulman And Laura Perlongo Welcome Baby Boy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

The 'Catfish' clan is a family of four!

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo's "bun" is officially out of the oven!

The Catfish couple -- who appropriately posed in front of the aforementioned kitchen appliance and some bread with their daughter Cleo back in August -- just welcomed Nev's mini-me a baby boy named Beau.

"Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman has arrived!" Nev captioned the sweet Instagram video above of the father-son duo. "A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz. Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn’t be happier."

Laura also shared a precious glimpse at her brand-new boy and added she is "smitten."

Before Beau made his anticipated debut on Reverse Image Search , his doting dad expressed his excitement.

"ALL NEW BABY (coming soon) & CATFISH EPISODE TONIGHT!," Nev captioned the photo above. And love the mention for the long-running docuseries as well.

Offer your congrats to Nev, Laura and Cleo on the arrival of Baby Beau then stay with MTV News for Catfish/Schulman family updates! And keep watching Catfish on Wednesdays at 9/8c.