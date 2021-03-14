Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, And More Ruled The Grammys Red Carpet

Phoebe Bridgers was a skeleton, Bad Bunny brought a sunflower, and more

Returning to the Staples Center in Los Angeles and hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, the 2021 Grammys delivered the first traditional red carpet display we’ve seen since the pandemic began. And while things looked a little different this year — when arriving, celebrities posed 15 feet from reporters and photographers to maintain social distancing — artists nonetheless upped the level of bold, outré fashion for which the show has become known.

Last year’s outfits may have been hard to top (see: Billie Eilish’s Guccified acrylics, Billy Porter’s mechanized fringe), but then again, these stars have had several months' worth of delays to really nail it. And so far, they have: First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning in an orange gown and glittering diamond jewelry; H.E.R., the singer-songwriter whose powerful track "I Can't Breathe" is up for Song of the Year, showed up in a deep purple robe with lavender-and-gold cut-crease eye makeup to match; and Best New Artist-nominee Doja Cat appeared in a daring, skin-baring dress with a dramatic green-feathered skirt.

But that's only to the sartorial splendor seen at this year's Grammy Awards. Ahead, check out the must-see ensembles from the red carpet.

  • H.E.R.
  • Brittany Howard
  • DaBaby
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Doja Cat
  • Bad Bunny
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Noah Cyrus
  • Lizzo
  • Chika
  • Billie Eilish
  • Dua Lipa
  • Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Taylor Swift
  • Harry Styles
