Lizzo's Glitz, Lil Nas X's Pink Suit, And More Looks From The Grammys Red Carpet

Getty

As the 62nd Grammy Awards kicked off, nominees, performers, and presenters strolled down the red carpet dressed to the nines. From glittering gowns to Gucci-monogram acrylic nails to pearlescent suits, it was all about the playful glamour tonight (January 26) outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cowboy hats and plethora fringe were in abundance for some major yeehaw vibes; see which celebs really shined below.

Yola

The British Walk Through Fire Grammys debut is a success story realized. Now a Best New Artist nominee, Yola was forced into homelessness in 2013 after her group Phantom Group disbanded in 2013. Her sparkling, flamingo-pink gown is decked out in fringe feels like an outward expression of joy.

Lizzo

It's a huge night for Lizzo. It's her first time attending the Grammys and the singer is nominated for eight awards tonight, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist. In true 100% that bitch fashion, she came dressed to slay, arriving in a gem-encrusted white Versace gown and swaddled in a luxurious fur stole.

Billy Porter

There's no denying that the Pose star is a red carpet darling but Porter really outdid himself tonight. Upon posing, the fringe on his wide-brim slowly retracted, revealing a bold, shimmering silver lip beneath. A spider bracelet hinted that that the decadent layers of fringe would have us all caught in Porter's web.

Ariana Grande

It seemed as if Ari arrived in a cloud of smoke, showing up in ruffles on ruffles on ruffles of gray tulle for her first Grammys since 2016 (despite winning big at the 2019 show). Rocking her signature high pony and matching gray gloves, Ariana looked like a couture princess ready for a ball. Who needs a prince?

Rosalía

The Spanish songstress arrived in a body-contouring, red-leather dress, cinched at the waist by a stack of woven belts. Cowboy fringe was a trend this evening, and Rosalía is doing it right.

Nikita Dragun

True to her namesake, beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun arrived with a face and body decked out in pearlescent bobbles, giving her the appearance of a long lost relative of House Targeryen.

Tyler, The Creator

The spitfire hip-hop provocateur and Best Rap Album nominee was giving off some big Grand Budapest Hotel energy, wearing a campy pink bellhop suit with (spotless) white gloves and a cheetah-print trunk. What's in the bag? Looks like a shirt Steve from Blue's Clues might wear.

Billie Eilish

Ever the Gucci gal, Billie Eilish arrived decked out head-to-talon by the designer. The chartreuse detailing on her two-piece suit matched her iconic dye-job perfectly and it was all cinched by her green monogram acrylic nails. Reptilian glamour in 2020, anyone?

Lil Nas X

For second look of the evening — Lil Nas X won his first Grammy before the show even began — the "Old Town Road" singer wore a bright pink Versace suite, complete with a mesh undershirt and matching harness. Like, country but make it club-ready.