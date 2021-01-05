The 2021 Grammys Have Been Delayed Over COVID-19 Concerns

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The 2021 Grammys show was set to air on January 31, but according to new reports, organizers have postponed the event due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Organizers confirmed the delay to both Rolling Stone and Variety on Tuesday (January 5).

No new date has been set for the broadcast, though organizers are reportedly looking to reschedule for sometime in March.

The awards show was to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, currently one of the biggest hubs for the virus in the nation. Around 7,600 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, and one person dies from COVID-19 every 15 minutes, the county's public health director said this week.

Rolling Stone reports the show was to have no in-person audience and planned on only letting presenters and performers on site; winners were likely to have accepted their awards remotely.

This year's Grammy-nominee field is led by Beyoncé with nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch with six each. 2021 also marks some category changes for the Grammys. Best Urban Contemporary Album has been renamed Best Progressive R&B Album, Best Rap/Sung Performance is now called Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best World Music Album is now known as Best Global Music Album, among others.