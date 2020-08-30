BTS Wins Best Pop VMA, Proving There's Literally Nothing They Can't Do

MTV

By Lauren Rearick

The record-breaking accolades for February’s Map of the Soul: 7, the newest studio album from BTS, continue. Tonight, the boys of BTS won the VMA for Best Pop, earning a moon person for Map single, “On.”

The septuplet beat out other nominees in the Best Pop category including Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

Of course, the win wasn’t lost on members of ARMY, the always supportive BTS fanbase. Many took to social media, sharing messages of support, and a lot of emotions. “BTS WON BEST POP IM CRYING,” one fan tweeted. While another Twitter user noted that yep, the boys are in fact sweeping tonight’s awards.

It has been a pretty busy night for the Bangtan Boys, as they started off the show with a win for Best Group, and a win for “On” in the Best K-pop category. Along with securing multiple wins tonight, BTS made their official VMA performance debut, donning suits as they danced through their newest single, “Dynamite.” BTS had discussed the meaningful message behind the song, their first sung entirely in English, in a pre-VMAs interview with MTV. "It's a really fun disco-pop track about doing what we can do, even when things don't work out as planned," RM said.

As for BTS, everything is definitely working out as planned, at least when it comes to the VMAs. The award show has become somewhat of a major event for the K-pop stars, as last year, they made MTV VMA history, winning the first ever Best K-pop award for “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey.

It might be a little early to start thinking about next year’s ceremony, but with BTS seemingly always working on new material, here’s hoping the record-breakers return to the VMAs again next year.

The 2020 VMAs have kicked off across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several performances around New York City. Find all of MTV News's coverage right here.