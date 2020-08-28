BTS Want The Disco-Pop Fun Of 'Dynamite' To 'Be Your Energy'

MTV News/BTS

The VMA performers tell MTV News about their explosive new single ahead of its TV debut during the show

The end of summer might be in sight, but BTS are keeping those sunny days alive. Their latest single, "Dynamite," premiered last week, bringing a warm, infectious pop tune bolstered by a disco beat — the kind of song that can extend summer by another month or so. And as the group tells MTV News, its bright music is only half the message.

"It's a really fun disco-pop track about doing what we can do, even when things don't work out as planned," RM said. J-Hope added an additional splash of goodwill: "We hope this song can be your energy."

The vocals on the sparkling track range from soaring hooks to RM's more grounded baritone, capturing the full range of expression. "I am kind of in charge of English here, so in many parts of this song, you can hear me singing in the background with a low voice," RM said. "Listen closely."

"The singing in 'Dynamite,' it wasn't easy," J-Hope added, "because the song is high-pitched."

For the video, this vision is brought to life by a feast of pastel colors and light, as well as signature explosive dance moves. As for he choreography, J-Hope revealed that the group had fun trying out new moves in front of the cameras, some of which ended up in the final visual, which he called "mostly freestyle."

"We really had fun filming the music video," Jimin said. "We came up with the choreo and the gestures. There were good vibes only!"

Jungkook revealed that for his solo dancing part — where he stomps around in a bedroom decorated with posters of David Bowie, The Terminator, and The Beatles's Abbey Road — he "couldn't focus that well from the start, so I had to re-shoot it later." Nevertheless, it's a highlight in the buoyant clip.

In the interview, BTS also listed their favorite videos they've ever made, a dynamic range spanning the narrative expansiveness of "Run," the sleek ferocity of "Fire," and more. When they broke down the "On" Kinetic Manifesto film, Jungkook made mention of the whirring overhead zooms that reveal the group's fluid choreography backed up by even more dancer support. He said those shots were captured by drones. "The drones were super fast," J-Hope said, translated to English.

If their recent "Dynamite" video is any indication, BTS's own choreo while they perform the song might also be super fast. We'll find out on Sunday night, August 30, during the 2020 VMAs, where BTS is set to give the tune its TV debut performance. The group is also up for Best Pop, Best K-pop, and Best Choreography — all for "On."

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.