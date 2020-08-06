'Hiiiii Little Babe': Chelsea Houska Shares First Look At Bump Number Four

Chelsea Houska just revealed that "everyone is excited" to welcome baby number four next year. And one day after the special baby announcement, the Teen Mom 2 star is happily sharing the first look at her bump. "Baby #4 be poppin lollll"!

"Hiiiii little babe," Chelsea captioned the sweet Instagram snapshot above as she unveils her growing belly. We see you, tiny one!

Chelsea and Cole shared yesterday that "one more DeBoer" would be arriving in early 2021. This bundle of joy will join 10-year-old Aubree, three-year-old Watson and (for now the youngest) Layne, who will turn two on the same day as mom Chelsea (August 29)!

Next up: Chelsea and Cole sharing if this peanut is a boy or girl! But for now, keep up with Teen Mom 2 MTV News here and do not miss Chelsea and her loved ones when the brand-new season begins on Tuesday, September 1!