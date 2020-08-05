Chelsea Houska Has Big News: 'We Are Expecting Baby Number Four!'

Get all the details on the 'Teen Mom 2' star's pregnancy

Chelsea Houska has always said her future with husband Cole DeBoer included "lots of babies" -- and now, the Teen Mom 2 star is happily sharing that she is pregnant with her fourth munchkin!

"One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021," Chelsea captioned the sweet announcement above. Cole shared an identical image, adding "The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4."

"We are expecting baby number four!" Chelsea revealed to MTV News. "Everything’s been going very smooth, and baby is doing good. Everyone is very excited."

This bundle of joy will join 10-year-old Aubree, three-year-old Watson and (for now the youngest) Layne, who will turn two on the same day as mom Chelsea (August 29)!

So how has this pregnancy differed from her experiences with Aubree, Watson and Layne?

“This has definitely been the most 'pregnant' I’ve ever felt, like the most classic pregnancy symptoms with this one," Chelsea explained. “This is most likely our last baby, so we joke that this one is making it a little harder -- making me a little sicker so that we are okay with being done after this one!"

Chelsea and Cole planned to wait to expand their brood until after the global pandemic was finished, but they had different thoughts after they spoke to her doctor.

"She said that no one knows when this [COVID-19] is going to be over, so if you want to start trying, you should!" Chelsea stated. "And here we are!"

As for being pregnant during this unprecedented time in history, Chelsea is doing "just fine."

"I love having a reason to stay home!” she gushed.

Be sure to offer your heartfelt wishes for Chelsea, Cole, Aubree, Watson and Layne on their brand-new addition, and be sure to catch the lovable clan on Teen Mom 2, premiering on September 1 (watch an extended look below)!