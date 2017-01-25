Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Welcome Son

Chelsea Houska's Instagram

Baby DeBoer has arrived!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are the proud parents of a healthy boy, the beaming couple happily shared. While the mama didn't reveal the tot's moniker, it's a safe bet Aubree’s name suggestion for her brother -- Sparkle -- was not the winner!

"Welcome to the world, sweet boy," Chelsea captioned the photograph above, featuring the newborn's hand. AWWW!

The Teen Mom 2 lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first child in July, and both enthusiastically shared updates throughout the pregnancy -- from bump shots to asking whether or not their precious peanut looked more like Chelsea or Cole. The newlyweds soon learned that they would add a “little man” to their brood, and now said sweet son is a brand-new member of the family.

Be sure to offer your congrats to Chelsea, Cole, Aubree and Baby DeBoer in the comments