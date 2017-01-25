Chelsea Houska's Instagram

Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Welcome Son

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ tot is here!

Baby DeBoer has arrived!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are the proud parents of a healthy boy, the beaming couple happily shared. While the mama didn't reveal the tot's moniker, it's a safe bet Aubree’s name suggestion for her brother -- Sparkle -- was not the winner!

"Welcome to the world, sweet boy," Chelsea captioned the photograph above, featuring the newborn's hand. AWWW!

The Teen Mom 2 lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first child in July, and both enthusiastically shared updates throughout the pregnancy -- from bump shots to asking whether or not their precious peanut looked more like Chelsea or Cole. The newlyweds soon learned that they would add a “little man” to their brood, and now said sweet son is a brand-new member of the family.

