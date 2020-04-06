Lady Gaga Is A Caged Cyborg Nightmare On Her Chromatica Cover

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T )

Although Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica has been postponed, the singer has given everyone a taste of what to expect with its bold new cover art. Part Mad Max, Mortal Kombat, and cyber-punk fantasy, it's just the explosive creative touch that certifies that whenever the LP comes out, it'll torch streaming services with a terrifying mechanical laser beam.

Gaga's Chromatica cover takes quarantining to a new level: she's welded to one spot forever. With monstrous black talons and prickly boots that could slay dragons with one cartwheel into their appendixes (assuming that dragons have appendixes), she appears to be trapped for the good of the world outside of wherever she is. The fierce look on her face lets you know that if she slips out of this trap, she'll make whoever put her there pay dearly.

The nightmarish cyborg aesthetic of Gaga's cover art looks similar to how she appeared on her Paper magazine cover that dropped last March. In that cover story, she revealed that Chromatica will be a record "that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments." Additionally, she relayed that Chromatica is like a place in her heart. "I might sound silly, but I'm on it right now — I'm not on another planet. If you see and listen to Chromatica, and you want to live there too, you're invited."

When Gaga announced that Chromatica was postponed, she explained on Twitter that it's bigger than just wanting another release date. "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote. Also, she hoped that fans were "staying safe" and practicing social distancing.

So we'll have to wait a bit longer to hear "Stupid Love"'s companion tunes, but that's okay. At least we have this haunting, futuristic cover to let us know what the fashion is like on planet Chromatica.

Take a look at Gaga's new album cover up above.