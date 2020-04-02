Yaeji's What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던 Is Filled With Dreamy, Mind-Blowing Beauty

YouTube/Yaeji

After nearly three years of waiting, Yaeji's new project, What We Drew우리가 그려왔던, is out. Part whisper, two parts echo, surrounded by fog, and carrying a sweet scent in its wind, What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던 is just what the world's been waiting for: a full-length exploration of who Yaeji is, the many voices that occupy her soul, and how she brings everything together into one endlessly dreamy experience.

There aren't enough words to describe the sounds of What We Drew우리가 그려왔던. In many ways, it exists in a mirror universe where her wraithlike voice gets warped into dimensions infinitum, regurgitated back to us as a roar of deep, hellish origin. Take "In Place 그자리 그대로," which could shake the planet's foundation. As deep as it is, it switches back to Yaeji's wind for its second half. And then on "When I Grow Up," Yaeji continues as if this sinister excursion never happened, testing the microphone for what sounds like a cyborg's cereal commercial.

Its boldness never lets up. The guests who float in here play a large part in helping create its many, vastly different moods. The raving robotic "Money Can't Buy" brings along Brooklyn-via-Oakland rapper Nappy Nina for a verse about accepting her for who she is. "The Th1ng"'s vogue movement from outer space comes, in part, from performing artist Victoria Sin and U.K. DJ Shy One. Elsewhere, artists like the DJ Yon Yon and Oakland rapper G.L.A.M. make appearances on universe-shaping tracks, helping to build this massive dream web that Yaeji spins in front of us. When she's done, you can't help but lay back and admire everything that she's crafted.

What We Drew우리가 그려왔던 features both previously released tracks, "Waking Up Down," which came with an adorably animated visual featuring a Scooby Doo-like canine named Woofa, and the project's title track that has an accompanying clip showcasing Yaeji's love for family, friends, and gigantic onions.

Stream Yaeji's new project, What We Drew우리가 그려왔던, up above, and join her for a "live-streaming drawing/doodling partayy while we listen and chat" on YouTube Music today at 12 p.m. ET.