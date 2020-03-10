Yaeji Is Back With A New Project, Single, Tour, And An Adorable Dog Named Woofa

YouTube/Yaeji

She's heading out on tour for 'What We Drew우리가 그려왔던,' after it drops on April 2

Yaeji's is back and ready to take over — this time with an animated friend. She's revealed that she has a new project, What We Drew우리가 그려왔던, coming out on April 2. She's given us the first taste of it with the video for "Waking Up Down," an animated cartoon that pairs her with her own Scooby Doo-like partner. She's also revealed that she's going on tour. It's a lot to take in, but we're here to break it down each step of the way.

So here we go.

First off, What We Drew우리가 그려왔던 will be Yaeji's first full-length project. Her two previous releases were EPs, a self-titled one and then EP2, that came out in 2017. After a brief break, Yaeji is back and ready to charge forward into 2020.

By her side for this charge is her sidekick, an adorable dog named Woofa. In the video for her cheery new single "Waking Up Down," she gets into some cartoony shenanigans with the pup, hydrating, cooking, making lists, and more. Their trek brings them into contact with more awesomely animated characters, ultimately culminating in one kick-ass posse picture.

Yaeji

Lastly, if you're looking to see "Waking Up Down" or any of her other songs live, you're in luck. Yaeji is heading on a tour that kicks off in Santa Cruz, CA on April 8 and it wraps up on November 14 in Paris, France. See the full dates below.

Check out Yaeji's video for "Waking Up Down" up above,