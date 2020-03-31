Yaeji Loves Family, Friends, And Onions In 'What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던'

YouTube/Yaeji

Yaeji's warm new video for "What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던," the title track from her forthcoming project of the same name, shows off the value of great relationships with family, friends, and onions. Shot in South Korea where she spent most of her childhood after being born in New York, Yaeji shows off the beauty of her culture and customs in a visually mind-blowing clip. It'll make you smile, laugh, and, oddly enough, want to befriend an onion.

The six-minute clip begins by interviewing some of Yaeji's close friends and family. After following them around for a bit, the rich song begins, with the singer's voice blowing like a swift wind over meadows of sugar. Her hushed whispers coincide with the video's story which follows Yaeji becoming close friends with an onion that she plants.

Throughout the video the onion grows in size, and, with it, Yaeji's attachment. She eventually has a dream where the onion is the size of a small car. Her and her friends line up around it in striking formations.

Aside from the onion shenanigans, there's also clips of everyone bonding together over meals and photo-ops. You can feel the warmth in each frame. "This song is about sharing love and gratitude with the people you call family," Yaeji says in a statement.

Another cool note from Yaeji's disclosure is the origin of the onion that permeates the video's many scenes. It comes from a "love/hate experiment on human consciousness that Yaeji did in grade school with an onion." The more you know, right?

What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던 is set to come out on April 2. The entire project was produced by Yaeji over the past two years. This includes the recently released "Waking Up Down" which came with a charming cartoon video featuring a Scooby Doo-like partner named Woofa. What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던 has guest features from London performance artist Victoria Sin, Brooklyn (but originally from Oakland, CA) rapper Nappy Nina, and more.

Check out Yaeji's adorable, and hard on the tear ducts, video for "What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던" up above.