How Did Millie Bobby Brown Perfect Her American Accent? Hannah Montana!

Getty Images

Bringing Millie Bobby Brown and Miley Cyrus together gives us the best of both worlds when it comes to showbiz.

As it turns out, the Stranger Things star has always been a huge fan of Cyrus, who invited Brown to appear on her new Instagram talk show Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus. On Monday (March 30), Brown joined a host of guests, including Selma Blair and Alicia Keys for a few very insightful chats.

Brown made sure to let Cyrus know exactly how important the Hannah Montana actress was to her career while growing up in a way that felt oddly cyclical, given Cyrus's gushing over Hilary Duff in a previous episode.

"Growing up, I just have to say, the only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana," Brown told Cyrus. "I watched Hannah Montana and I was obsessed with it. I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat. I was learning 'Hoedown Throwdown.' Full-on, knew every single dance move. I was obsessed." Cyrus echoed what many of you are probably thinking, surprised that a country accent didn't come from all those hours of Hannah.

"Now, thinking back on how obsessed I was, I just knew I wanted your job," Brown reflected on her career's eventual trajectory thanks to Cyrus. "I didn't know how to get your job, but I was like, 'I want to be like Hannah Montana but I don't know how to do it.' Then I realized it was an actual job and I was like, 'Oh, I want to do that! That sounds fun. I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"

The pair continued to share several fun anecdotes about growing up, including being called by the wrong names (Millie for Miley, hilariously enough). It was an exceedingly pure conversation, and that's kind of what we need right now. You can check out the interview in its entirety via Miley's Instagram.