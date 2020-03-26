There's Nothing Purer than Miley Cyrus And Hilary Duff Gushing Over Each Other

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has always supported Hilary Duff, even when she was just a fledgling actress and singer.

The former Disney Channel stars came together on the latest episode of Cyrus's Instagram Live talk show <em>Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus for its latest Wednesday (March 25) edition. While the pair chatted, Cyrus shared how the Lizzie McGuire lead had so thoroughly inspired her own life, all the way down to getting into show business.

"I wanted to say that I came to your concert when I was 11 and I told you that I wore a plaid skirt out to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs," Cyrus shared with Duff. "And from the nosebleed seats I was hoping you would notice me and be like, 'Hey girl, nice Uggs!' I don’t know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your t-shirt. It was bedazzled and said 'Nashville,' and I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned." From then on, she was all about joining the same industry that Duff had been in – her inspiration.

"And then I flew to L.A., like, almost immediately so I could audition for Disney and I ended up getting the role," Cyrus said of her landing her iconic part as Hannah Montana. "But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did. And so really, I don’t think I gave a sh*t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what." Cyrus went on to thank Duff for being such an inspiration to her and for being on her show. From then on, the pair shared a mutual appreciation for the other, and it was the cutest moment on Bright Minded thus far.

"First of all, you’re so sweet and I feel like I’ve known you for such a long time," Duff told Miley. "And just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you're an inspiration to me and to all of us. And you continue to be."

"So I can’t even believe what you’re saying to me," the Younger star continued. "It’s so sweet and so kind, but really, I think that I totally look to you for inspiration on how to be cool and what to wear and what you’re doing and all of this shit."

The pair discussed a wide variety of topics, and Cyrus also spoke to Reese Witherspoon, Bebe Rexha, and Dua Lipa to round out the episode. But hearing the two former Disney stars lift each other up? Absolutely priceless.