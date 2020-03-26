(JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Kesha Is On Her 'Nicolas Cage Shit' In Quirky New Ode To Actor

Man, shout out to Nicolas Kim Coppola, known professionally as Nicolas Cage.

He's won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and countless other trophies over the course of his 30+ years in the acting biz. A legendary and consistent figure in Hollywood, he — along with the characters that he's played — has inspired so many to do what they love and do it damn good.

Clearly, after binging Cage movies (or just having a spur-of-the-moment realization that he's her favorite actor ever), Kesha has released a new song inspired by him. It doesn't have a name (yet), but it's seemingly this 2019 tweet from her brought to life.

Captioned "mood" on Twitter, Kesha uploaded the tune as the score to a one-minute montage clip of Cage's scenes. A feisty techno lifeline in the background sets the stage for Kesha to express her love for the actor who she met for the first time this January. "Nicolas, Nicolas, I'm on my Nicolas Cage shit," she excitedly whispers like it's a secret that she shouldn't be revealing.

Who knows if this will become a full song, but it'll be interesting to see a crowd of people wearing Cage masks while dancing to it at a concert.

This crushing carol is the first new music that Kesha has released since her fourth studio album, High Road, dropped at the end of January. The LP featured her four previously shared singles "Raising Hell," with Big Freedia, "My Own Dance," "Resentment," that stars Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, and Wrabel, and "Tonight."

Check out Kesha's ode to Cage up above.