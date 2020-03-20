The rapper/comedian will soon have two munchkins

These Are The Wild 'N Out Lessons DC Young Fly Can Teach His Kids

DC Young Fly is already the father of one -- but soon enough, the Wild 'N Out star will have two kids joking running around.

The hilarious rapper and his longtime girlfriend Ms Jacky Oh, who are already parents to three-year-old daughter Nova, just happily announced that another bundle of joy is "on the way." And since he's a man of many talents, here are some Wild 'N Out wild style lessons he can teach his munchkins -- and no, "bring that a** here boy" is not one of them (for now).

Roasting everyone and anyone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhfeZAQDnA0 This is obvious and needs no explanation.

Knowing how to laugh at yourself... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1zJn4hnS-Q ...or how to chuckle when you're on the receiving end of a good jab.

Accepting an award graciously https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjL9w0k9byg Even for President Trump!

Becoming a meme https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_Rr-xs9zdo&t=298s 31 examples can be seen above (but there are so many more).

Showing no fear around anyone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avhJG0nUHjA Especially during a freestyle battle while going against some well-known folks (like Snoop).

