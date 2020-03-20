These Are The Wild 'N Out Lessons DC Young Fly Can Teach His Kids

The rapper/comedian will soon have two munchkins

DC Young Fly is already the father of one -- but soon enough, the Wild 'N Out star will have two kids joking running around.

The hilarious rapper and his longtime girlfriend Ms Jacky Oh, who are already parents to three-year-old daughter Nova, just happily announced that another bundle of joy is "on the way." And since he's a man of many talents, here are some Wild 'N Out wildstyle lessons he can teach his munchkins -- and no, "bring that a** here boy" is not one of them (for now).

Give your best wishes to DC, Jacky and Nova in the comments