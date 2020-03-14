Prince Williams/Wireimage

DC Young Fly And Ms Jacky Oh Are Expecting Baby Number Two

DC Young Fly's family is about to get a bit more wild.

The Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out star and his longtime girlfriend Ms Jacky Oh are expecting their second child together. The lovebirds are parents to three-year-old daughter Nova.

"2 on the way to the Royal Palace," the freestyle battle master captioned the heartwarming Instagram snapshot above, featuring his growing clan. Another little one to roast love!

"With so much craziness happening in the world, here is my little chunk of peace & happiness," the glowing mama shared (as seen in the photograph above). "God chose me again & I’m so grateful to bring another life into this world."

Jacky also shared a YouTube video featuring the moment DC learned the life-changing news.

"It's a prank!" a shocked DC states in the clip below (after unwrapping a present with some positive pregnancy tests). Jacky's giggling response? "No, it's not!"

No jokes here! Offer your congrats to DC, Jacky and Nova in the comments -- and catch Wild 'N Out every Sunday at 7/6c and Tuesday at 8/7c on VH1! And check out more updates and exclusive videos on Wild 'N Out's YouTube channel.