Prince Williams/Wireimage

DC Young Fly And Ms Jacky Oh Are Expecting Baby Number Two

See the 'Wild 'N Out' star's special announcement

DC Young Fly's family is about to get a bit more wild.

The Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out star and his longtime girlfriend Ms Jacky Oh are expecting their second child together. The lovebirds are parents to three-year-old daughter Nova.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9snK2rghkn/

"2 on the way to the Royal Palace," the freestyle battle master captioned the heartwarming Instagram snapshot above, featuring his growing clan. Another little one to roast love!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9saItVpgkh/

"With so much craziness happening in the world, here is my little chunk of peace & happiness," the glowing mama shared (as seen in the photograph above). "God chose me again & I’m so grateful to bring another life into this world."

Jacky also shared a YouTube video featuring the moment DC learned the life-changing news.

"It's a prank!" a shocked DC states in the clip below (after unwrapping a present with some positive pregnancy tests). Jacky's giggling response? "No, it's not!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxi2mPA4k2U

No jokes here! Offer your congrats to DC, Jacky and Nova in the comments -- and catch Wild 'N Out every Sunday at 7/6c and Tuesday at 8/7c on VH1! And check out more updates and exclusive videos on Wild 'N Out's YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogsTbsPYMCw