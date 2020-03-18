Election Night Trifecta: Joe Biden Wins Arizona Primary

Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

When polls finally closed in Arizona on Tuesday (March 17), former Vice President Joe Biden came out of the state's primary election as the leader, with 43.6 percent of the vote and 88 percent of precincts reporting, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who garnered 31.6 percent of the vote. (Michael Bloomberg, who has since dropped out, earned 10 percent of the vote; a majority of state residents vote by mail.) President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

Of the state's 78 pledged delegates, 67 are up for grabs as pledged delegates depending on the results of the primary. So far, 26 have gone to Biden and 22 have gone to Sanders.

While Arizona has typically voted Republican in presidential elections, Democrats are contesting it, creating a battleground state in the Southwest. The state will also be casting primary votes for U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives this year, but not until August 4. In the Senate election, Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to her position to fill the late Sen. Jone McCain's seat, is running for a full term.

Arizona wasn't the only state who held a presidential primary on Tuesday — Illinois, and Florida also held elections. Ohio was scheduled to hold elections on Tuesday as well but decided to postpone their primaries until a later to participate in social distancing in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

