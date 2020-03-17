Joe Biden Won The Florida Primary Election By A Landslide

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Florida's primary election on Tuesday (March 17) with 61 percent of the vote and 73 percent of precincts reporting, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders who garnered 22 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

Of the state's 248 pledged delegates, 219 are up for grabs as pledged delegates depending on the results of the primary. So far, 129 have gone to Biden and 38 have gone to Sanders. Biden took the majority of voters over the age of 65, moderates, and Black voters, according to CNN exit polls.

Florida, ever the battleground state, doesn't have any statewide races for governor or U.S. Senate this year, but will have elections for the House of Representatives on August 18.

Florida wasn't the only state who held a presidential primary on Tuesday — Arizona, and Illinois also held elections. Ohio was scheduled to hold elections on Tuesday as well but decided to postpone their primaries until a later date in order to better protect poll workers and voters alike. Other states have followed suit, in an effort to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines about crowd sizes and other means of allowing people to participate in social distancing in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

