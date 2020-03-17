Joe Biden Also Beat Bernie Sanders In The Illinois Primary

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden brought in 58 percent of the vote and 36 percent of precincts reporting, making him the projected winner of the Illinois primary election on Tuesday (March 17). Sen. Bernie Sanders garnered 36 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

Of the state's 184 delegates, 155 are up for grabs as pledged delegates depending on the results of the primary. So far, 93 have gone to Biden and 36 have gone to Sanders.

Illinois also voted for United States Senate and House of Representatives this Tuesday. In the Senate, Sen. Dick Durbin won the election uncontested and it's unclear who he will face in November at the time of publication. In the House, 18 districts were up for election.

Illinois wasn't the only state who held a presidential primary on Tuesday — Arizona, and Florida also held elections. Ohio was scheduled to hold elections on Tuesday as well but decided to postpone their primaries until a later date in order to better protect poll workers and voters alike. Other states have followed suit, in an effort to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines about crowd sizes and other means of allowing people to participate in social distancing in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

