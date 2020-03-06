See How Taylor Swift Transformed Herself Into 'The Man' In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

YouTube/Taylor Swift

If you watched the entire music video for Taylor Swift's "The Man" without noticing that it stars Swift herself, you're not alone. Several fans on Twitter couldn't believe that underneath all the muscles, facial hair, and audacity was one of the most famous pop stars in the world. And in a brand new behind-the-scenes video out today (March 6), Swift gave fans an unfiltered look at the making of the music video in all its cigar-smoking and crotch-adjusting glory.

"Putting on the look for 'The Man' took five hours every morning and it's been a joy because Bill Corso's been doing it," Swift said of the video's extensive and complicated makeup process. "I worked with him once before when he turned me into the zombie for the 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video, and I had no idea what they do to your body to make you look different."

Yep! Before making this video, Swift was generally clueless about all the work it would take to make her character look like the hyper-masculine Wall Street boss he's supposed to be. "I have muscle suits on underneath things, I have — I don't even want to talk to you [about] what else. I don't even want to tell you about it. This is a family show," she joked.

But it takes way more than just looking the part; it's acting it, too. "I just need to never ever make movements that look like I'm a girl," she said. "Which is hard." Fortunately, the "Lover" singer had a professional coach her through everything from the most miniature mannerisms to her character's assertive, self-confident swagger. "I was so stoked to have a movement coach," she said. "I never thought about how men walk... but, you know, they walk differently than we do."

The remainder of the video was full of hilarious bloopers, such as Swift attempting to smoke her first cigar ever while wearing rubber lips. "You know, I've never smoked a cigar before," she said. "I don't have real lips on. I don't know what's going on. These are rubber lips. I don't know what my face is doing." And after trying desperately to adjust her underwear and check women out the way that "The Man" would, an important message appeared on screen: "No men were harmed in the making of this video."

Check out the behind-the-scenes video for "The Man" up above, and if you haven't already, watch the full music video here.