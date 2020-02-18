Lizzo's Chocolate Dress, Billie's Plaid, And 14 More Looks From The 2020 BRITs

Hot off last month's Billie Eilish-dominated Grammys, the 18-year-old is back for another shot at awards show glory. On Tuesday (February 18), Eilish made her BRIT Awards debut, walking the red carpet in head-to-toe plaid before taking the stage for her live performance.
Among the other red carpet highlights at London's O2 Arena: Harry Styles and Niall Horan got all suited up, Ellie Goulding dared to bare, and Lizzo was a real-life Hershey bar. See all the best and boldest looks below.
Billie EilishGetty Images
The queen of oversized designer ensembles strikes again! This time, Billie opted for head-to-toe Burberry, wearing a tan sweatshirt and capris, an embellished trench coat, sneakers with ankle-cut socks, and a cool clear visor. As only she could.
Charli XCXGetty Images
She went "next level Charli" in a Fendi tiered tulle gown with a plunging neckline.
LizzoGetty Images
Harry Styles's new BFF walked the carpet dressed as a real-life Hershey bar. Her Moschino creation consisted of a strapless brown satin gown with everything you would find on the milk chocolate candy's label, right down to the bar code. Ever the detail-oriented diva, she even carried a shimmery chocolate bar clutch.
Ellie GouldingGetty Images
How's this for a head-turner: Goulding wore a daring, skin-bearing gown resembling a stained glass window.
Harry StylesGetty Images
We'll call this look "grandpa chic." Ever the dapper gentleman, Styles wore a brown Gucci suit with a purple sweater layered over a white collared top.
Niall HoranGetty Images
Elsewhere on the carpet, Styles's former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan rocked a navy velvet suit.
Hailee SteinfeldGetty Images
The Dickinson actress looked glam in a sheer navy dress with dark floral embellishments. Coincidentally, her look perfectly coordinated with her ex Horan's suit... just sayin'.
Melanie CGetty Images
Damn, Sporty Spice! Mel C traded in her signature tracksuit for a show-stopping black gown that was cinched at the waist with a rope belt.
Jorja SmithGetty Images
After winning British Female Solo Artist last year, Smith returned to the BRITs ready to take a sartorial risk. This vibrant, spotted jumpsuit fit the bill.
StormzyGetty Images
The Heavy Is The Head rapper kept it cool in a winter-appropriate, all-white look.
Burna BoyGetty Images
Speaking of winter, Burna Boy's blue puffer coat was an eye-catching pop of color.
Anne-MarieGetty Images
We weren't sure Anne-Marie could top the colorful drama of last year's poofy, feathered coat, but she managed to one-up herself with this pastel princess look that matches her pink hair.
MabelGetty Images
The Best New Artist nominee was a vision in red, posing in a sequined gown with an oversized bow detail.
Lewis CapaldiGetty Images
As per usual, the four-time nominee kept it casual in Vans and a blue jacket, giving photographers the thumbs-up as he strolled down the carpet.
FKA twigsGetty Images
File this under "looks only FKA could pull off." The stylish singer rocked a black and white ensemble with puffy sleeves and simple black heels.
MahaliaGetty Images
We don't like this look... we olive it! (Sorry.) The "Do Not Disturb" star was a vision in velvet green.