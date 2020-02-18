Getty Images

See who wore sheer gowns, sequins, and puffer coats on the red carpet

Lizzo's Chocolate Dress, Billie's Plaid, And 14 More Looks From The 2020 BRITs

Hot off last month's Billie Eilish-dominated Grammys, the 18-year-old is back for another shot at awards show glory. On Tuesday (February 18), Eilish made her BRIT Awards debut, walking the red carpet in head-to-toe plaid before taking the stage for her live performance.

Among the other red carpet highlights at London's O2 Arena: Harry Styles and Niall Horan got all suited up, Ellie Goulding dared to bare, and Lizzo was a real-life Hershey bar. See all the best and boldest looks below.