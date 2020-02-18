Getty Images

Lizzo's Chocolate Dress, Billie's Plaid, And 14 More Looks From The 2020 BRITs

See who wore sheer gowns, sequins, and puffer coats on the red carpet

Hot off last month's Billie Eilish-dominated Grammys, the 18-year-old is back for another shot at awards show glory. On Tuesday (February 18), Eilish made her BRIT Awards debut, walking the red carpet in head-to-toe plaid before taking the stage for her live performance.

Among the other red carpet highlights at London's O2 Arena: Harry Styles and Niall Horan got all suited up, Ellie Goulding dared to bare, and Lizzo was a real-life Hershey bar. See all the best and boldest looks below.

  1. Billie Eilish
    The queen of oversized designer ensembles strikes again! This time, Billie opted for head-to-toe Burberry, wearing a tan sweatshirt and capris, an embellished trench coat, sneakers with ankle-cut socks, and a cool clear visor. As only she could.

  2. Charli XCX
    She went "next level Charli" in a Fendi tiered tulle gown with a plunging neckline.

  3. Lizzo
    Harry Styles's new BFF walked the carpet dressed as a real-life Hershey bar. Her Moschino creation consisted of a strapless brown satin gown with everything you would find on the milk chocolate candy's label, right down to the bar code. Ever the detail-oriented diva, she even carried a shimmery chocolate bar clutch.

  4. Ellie Goulding
    How's this for a head-turner: Goulding wore a daring, skin-bearing gown resembling a stained glass window.

  5. Harry Styles
    We'll call this look "grandpa chic." Ever the dapper gentleman, Styles wore a brown Gucci suit with a purple sweater layered over a white collared top.

  6. Niall Horan
    Elsewhere on the carpet, Styles's former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan rocked a navy velvet suit.

  7. Hailee Steinfeld
    The Dickinson actress looked glam in a sheer navy dress with dark floral embellishments. Coincidentally, her look perfectly coordinated with her ex Horan's suit... just sayin'.

  8. Melanie C
    Damn, Sporty Spice! Mel C traded in her signature tracksuit for a show-stopping black gown that was cinched at the waist with a rope belt.

  9. Jorja Smith
    After winning British Female Solo Artist last year, Smith returned to the BRITs ready to take a sartorial risk. This vibrant, spotted jumpsuit fit the bill.

  10. Stormzy
    The Heavy Is The Head rapper kept it cool in a winter-appropriate, all-white look.

  11. Burna Boy
    Speaking of winter, Burna Boy's blue puffer coat was an eye-catching pop of color.

  12. Anne-Marie
    We weren't sure Anne-Marie could top the colorful drama of last year's poofy, feathered coat, but she managed to one-up herself with this pastel princess look that matches her pink hair.

  13. Mabel
    The Best New Artist nominee was a vision in red, posing in a sequined gown with an oversized bow detail.

  14. Lewis Capaldi
    As per usual, the four-time nominee kept it casual in Vans and a blue jacket, giving photographers the thumbs-up as he strolled down the carpet.

  15. FKA twigs
    File this under "looks only FKA could pull off." The stylish singer rocked a black and white ensemble with puffy sleeves and simple black heels.

  16. Mahalia
    We don't like this look... we olive it! (Sorry.) The "Do Not Disturb" star was a vision in velvet green.