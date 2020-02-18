Lizzo Covers Harry Styles's 'Adore You,' Returning The Favor

Getty Images

Did Lizzo and Harry Styles just cement their status as besties? I think so. She performed an enchanting cover of Styles's "Adore You" at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge that was released yesterday (February 17). It's the mirror image of a similar move by Styles when he shared his own version of "Juice" on the show last year. It'd probably be too much to expect a collaboration of some kind now, right? Lizzo sounds at home in Styles's world as he does in hers.

Lizzo's booming cover sounded so awesome live on top of the in-studio percussion. Gripping the microphone, her soulful voice transported Styles's vehicle into a dimension made entirely of R&B. To sweeten the delicious treat, aside from changing one of its lines from "Oh honey" to "Oh Harry," she unsheathed Sasha Flute for a one-of-a-kind experience that might convince Styles that he should sign over the rights to "Adore You" immediately. Or, maybe, just release a remix with Lizzo. That would work too.

Styles's "Juice" cover at the Live Lounge was equally magical when it dropped in December. He gushed over her at the time, saying "I just think she's amazing. She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves." The pair then got together to perform the song in Miami in January at a Sirius XM event.

Back to Lizzo's awesome cover performance. She also performed both "Good As Hell" and "Cuz I Love You" with Sasha Flute. In the process, the Live Lounge became the Lizzo Lounge.

Check out Lizzo's "Adore You" cover up above.