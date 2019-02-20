Getty Images

See who wore feathered capes, turtlenecks, and completely sheer gowns

Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, And Little Mix Were Among The Best-Dressed At The 2019 BRITs

The Grammys are so last week.

Across the pond, some of music's biggest stars stormed the red carpet on Wednesday (February 20) for the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. Naturally, style icons like Dua Lipa and Little Mix pushed the envelope in trendy gowns, while fellow nominees Shawn Mendes and Khalid got all suited up in princely tuxes. See 14 of the best and boldest looks below.