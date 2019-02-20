Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, And Little Mix Were Among The Best-Dressed At The 2019 BRITs

The Grammys are so last week.
Across the pond, some of music's biggest stars stormed the red carpet on Wednesday (February 20) for the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. Naturally, style icons like Dua Lipa and Little Mix pushed the envelope in trendy gowns, while fellow nominees Shawn Mendes and Khalid got all suited up in princely tuxes. See 14 of the best and boldest looks below.
Dua LipaGetty Images
After dominating last year's show, the "One Kiss" singer — who's up for four awards tonight — took her BRITs victory lap looking "hotter than hell" in a plunging lace bodice and a Victorian-style fuchsia skirt.
Liam PayneGetty Images
Seven years after One Direction won their first BRIT (feel old yet?!), Liam returned to the show looking simply smoldering in a dark suit.
P!nkGetty Images
P!nk is set to make history as the first international artist to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award. Unsurprisingly, she looked the part of a pop trailblazer on the carpet, rocking a leather jacket over a flowing neon gown. Rock on, girl.
Shawn MendesGetty Images
The Canadian crooner sadly didn't recreate his ab-tastic Calvin Klein ad on the carpet — instead, Shawn opted for a muted gray suit for his first-ever BRITs appearance.
Jorja SmithGetty Images
Talk about an entrance! The 21-year-old breakout star looked positively poised in a funky multicolor dress with a feathered hem.
Little MixGetty Images
These ladies have never met a carpet they didn't slay, and this was no exception — Jesy, Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne each rocked a sexy, trendy, and daring gown.
Sam SmithGetty Images
We love a man in pastel! The British Male Solo Artist nominee looked spring-ready in his baby blue ensemble.
H.E.R.Getty Images
Hmm... maybe those Grammys H.E.R. recently won inspired this shiny, golden look.
Madison BeerGetty Images
Beer dared to bare in a completely sheer dress, which she wore with cat-eye makeup and a sleek top bun.
MabelGetty Images
The "Don't Call Me Up" singer stunned in a dramatic black gown and an Ariana-esque ponytail.
KhalidGetty Images
El Paso's finest was all smiles in a chic turtleneck-blazer combo that only he could pull off.
Anne-MarieGetty Images
The four-time nominee kept warm in a poofy, feathered coat covering her Posh Spice-esque mini dress.
Emma BuntonGetty Images
And speaking of the Spice Girls, Baby Spice herself rocked a posh and polished white mini.
Olly AlexanderGetty Images
If Dua Lipa's voluminous gown was the showstopper of last year, then the Years & Years frontman may take that honor this year, thanks to his fun feathered cape that's simply too cool to top.