Getty Images

Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, And Little Mix Were Among The Best-Dressed At The 2019 BRITs

See who wore feathered capes, turtlenecks, and completely sheer gowns

The Grammys are so last week.

Across the pond, some of music's biggest stars stormed the red carpet on Wednesday (February 20) for the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. Naturally, style icons like Dua Lipa and Little Mix pushed the envelope in trendy gowns, while fellow nominees Shawn Mendes and Khalid got all suited up in princely tuxes. See 14 of the best and boldest looks below.

  1. Dua Lipa
    Getty Images

    After dominating last year's show, the "One Kiss" singer — who's up for four awards tonight — took her BRITs victory lap looking "hotter than hell" in a plunging lace bodice and a Victorian-style fuchsia skirt.

  2. Liam Payne
    Getty Images

    Seven years after One Direction won their first BRIT (feel old yet?!), Liam returned to the show looking simply smoldering in a dark suit.

  3. P!nk
    Getty Images

    P!nk is set to make history as the first international artist to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award. Unsurprisingly, she looked the part of a pop trailblazer on the carpet, rocking a leather jacket over a flowing neon gown. Rock on, girl.

  4. Shawn Mendes
    Getty Images

    The Canadian crooner sadly didn't recreate his ab-tastic Calvin Klein ad on the carpet — instead, Shawn opted for a muted gray suit for his first-ever BRITs appearance.

  5. Jorja Smith
    Getty Images

    Talk about an entrance! The 21-year-old breakout star looked positively poised in a funky multicolor dress with a feathered hem.

  6. Little Mix
    Getty Images

    These ladies have never met a carpet they didn't slay, and this was no exception — Jesy, Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne each rocked a sexy, trendy, and daring gown.

  7. Sam Smith
    Getty Images

    We love a man in pastel! The British Male Solo Artist nominee looked spring-ready in his baby blue ensemble.

  8. H.E.R.
    Getty Images

    Hmm... maybe those Grammys H.E.R. recently won inspired this shiny, golden look.

  9. Madison Beer
    Getty Images

    Beer dared to bare in a completely sheer dress, which she wore with cat-eye makeup and a sleek top bun.

  10. Mabel
    Getty Images

    The "Don't Call Me Up" singer stunned in a dramatic black gown and an Ariana-esque ponytail.

  11. Khalid
    Getty Images

    El Paso's finest was all smiles in a chic turtleneck-blazer combo that only he could pull off.

  12. Anne-Marie
    Getty Images

    The four-time nominee kept warm in a poofy, feathered coat covering her Posh Spice-esque mini dress.

  13. Emma Bunton
    Getty Images

    And speaking of the Spice Girls, Baby Spice herself rocked a posh and polished white mini.

  14. Olly Alexander
    Getty Images

    If Dua Lipa's voluminous gown was the showstopper of last year, then the Years & Years frontman may take that honor this year, thanks to his fun feathered cape that's simply too cool to top.