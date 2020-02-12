Could Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Be Having A Baby?

Getty Images

A little royal of the North could be on the way

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expecting their first child?

Multiple sources, including JustJared (who broke the news) and E! News, have reported that Turner is pregnant, with a baby on the way in the near future.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source reportedly told JustJared.

Jonas and Turner recently attended the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Turner was seen cheering for her husband and his brothers during the Jonas Brothers' performance of their latest single "What A Man Gotta Do."

The pair have been legally married since May 2019, when they shocked fans by heading out to the famous Chapel L'amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joined by their close friends (and Diplo, who livestreamed much of the ceremony), they made their vows in the most rock-and-roll fashion. A month later, they flew to France for their main ceremony, with a lavish celebration that was a much more upscale affair than their rockabilly Vegas wedding.

Neither Jonas nor Turner have commented on the rumors just yet, but they both have full slates for the near future. The Jonas Brothers are kicking off a residency in Las Vegas in April, and Turner is about to appear in a drama series called Survive when Quibi, the streaming service on which it will premiere, launches.