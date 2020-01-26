Getty Images

15 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Made Us Swoon At The 2020 Grammys

Spoiler: So many Jonases!

The 2020 Grammys are officially underway, and it's date night for some of music's biggest stars. While a few nominees made it a family affair — like Ariana Grande, who brought her parents, and 21 Savage, who took his mom — others showed up hand-in-hand with their significant others. All three of the Jonas Brothers brought their wives, Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa came with their respective boyfriends, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen left the kids at home for a parents' night out.

Below, see 15 of the most dazzling duos who rocked the red carpet. Warning: major relationship goals ahead!

  1. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
  2. Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid
  3. Finneas and Claudia Sulewski
  4. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
  5. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  6. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir
  7. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
  8. Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin
  9. Anderon .Paak and Jae Lin (and their adorable son)
  10. Jameela Jamil and James Blake
  11. Kevin and Danielle Jonas
  12. Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd
  13. DJ Mustard and Chanel Dijon
  14. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
  15. Luis Fonsi and Águeda López
