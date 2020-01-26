Getty Images

Spoiler: So many Jonases!

15 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Made Us Swoon At The 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammys are officially underway, and it's date night for some of music's biggest stars. While a few nominees made it a family affair — like Ariana Grande, who brought her parents, and 21 Savage, who took his mom — others showed up hand-in-hand with their significant others. All three of the Jonas Brothers brought their wives, Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa came with their respective boyfriends, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen left the kids at home for a parents' night out.

Below, see 15 of the most dazzling duos who rocked the red carpet. Warning: major relationship goals ahead!