15 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Made Us Swoon At The 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammys are officially underway, and it's date night for some of music's biggest stars. While a few nominees made it a family affair — like Ariana Grande, who brought her parents, and 21 Savage, who took his mom — others showed up hand-in-hand with their significant others. All three of the Jonas Brothers brought their wives, Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa came with their respective boyfriends, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen left the kids at home for a parents' night out.
Below, see 15 of the most dazzling duos who rocked the red carpet. Warning: major relationship goals ahead!
Joe Jonas and Sophie TurnerGetty Images
Dua Lipa and Anwar HadidGetty Images
Finneas and Claudia SulewskiGetty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John LegendGetty Images
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra JonasGetty Images
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'OirGetty Images
Gwen Stefani and Blake SheltonGetty Images
Lana Del Rey and Sean LarkinGetty Images
Anderon .Paak and Jae Lin (and their adorable son)Getty Images
Jameela Jamil and James BlakeGetty Images
Kevin and Danielle JonasGetty Images
Brandi Carlile and Catherine ShepherdGetty Images
DJ Mustard and Chanel DijonGetty Images
Heidi Klum and Tom KaulitzGetty Images
Luis Fonsi and Águeda LópezGetty Images