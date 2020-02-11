Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, And Lil Yachty Brought The Spirit Of Sonic The Hedgehog To Kimmel

Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sueco The Child were the musical guests on last night's (February 10) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and dashed around the stage for a zippy performance of their recently released Sonic The Hedgehog collab, "Speed Me Up." Their motor-mouthed verses carried the spirit of the anthropomorphic blue hedgehog onto the stage and if it were as if it, itself, was Kimmel's first digital guest.

When Sonic runs in the videogames, his feet propel him so fast that, sometimes, clouds of smoke are left in his wake when he takes off. So for Wiz Khalifa and the crew's "Speed Me Up" performance, the stage wasn't filled with mist; it was Sonic's natural exhaust.

Behind them, a giant screen showed clips from the official music video as well as the movie. Wiz shuffled around stage first, joined by Lil Yachty who rapped dizzyingly fast without stumbling over his words. Ty Dolla $ign came third and switched up some key lyrics to pay homage to Kobe Bryant who died last month, singing "Rings on me like Kobe Bryant, rings on me like number 8." Sueco The Child appeared last and ended the race in a four-way tie. I'm sure they all need a breather, and a bottle of water, after this sprightly spit fest.

Wiz Khalifa and the guys released the video for "Speed Me Up" in January. The visual finds the four digitized into cohorts of Sonic and race through colorful, movie-inspired levels.

Sonic The Hedgehog will be out on Valentine's Day so, if you're single (or have the coolest partner in the world), you'll be in for a treat. Its star hero will have its revamped design after it was initially criticized following a trailer that dropped last April.

Check out Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sueco The Child's "Speed Me Up" performance on Kimmel up above.