Paramount Pictures

The Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Is Here To Become The Next Great Meme

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to theaters with a live-action movie, and he looks a lot different than you might have expected.

This is the first glimpse we've actually seen of the hedgehog himself in Sonic the Hedgehog, as we've only previously been privy to what the iconic Sega video game mascot may look like from posters and leaked images. Now, the flick's first trailer brings him to life in screaming color – and gives him a voice, thanks to Ben Schwartz!

There aren't currently a lot of details about what kind of adventure the "fastest thing alive" will be embarking on, but we do know Sonic's incredible speed looks like it should translate well to the live-action and CGI setup, even if Sonic's look may be a little polarizing.

The movie will follow Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the sheriff of Green Hills, named after the Green Hills Zone in the Sonic video game continuity. When he meets the "juvenile delinquent" blue hedgehog, he reluctantly joins the blue blur as he works to escape the government on his tail and plans to "save the world."

But Sonic's plans will be foiled by nefarious Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, who seems to be in rare form. His wacky personality is on full display in the trailer, where we get to see him dress down a soldier and take control of the base he happens to mosey into. It's like we're seeing him stepping into the role of Riddler again and it's the '90s. Carrey's back, baby.

Paramount Pictures

The cast will also include Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough. Perhaps we'll see some cameos from those who originally brought Sonic the Hedgehog to life or voiced him in the past – Jaleel White, you listening?

Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding into theaters on November 8.