The Newly Redesigned Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer Is Much Closer To The Video Games

Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a brand-new look.

After a round of negative feedback from fans when the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer debuted, it was back to the drawing board for director Jeff Fowler and the team at Paramount and SEGA. Fans called Sonic "nightmare fuel," criticizing his lanky legs, more human-like features, and toothy grin when he spoke as well as his odd eyes.

Now, he's officially back, with a glow-up for the ages. Take a peek at his new look in the recently-unveiled trailer, which shows off Sonic as a much more fluid, cartoony character. This is more like it!

Fans are already in love with the new look, commenting on the massive change for the good. It absolutely lends a more "video game" feel to the movie, which makes it feel more in tune with the brand.

Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) look may be drastically different, but it looks like the general narrative hasn't changed. It will focus on Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the sheriff of Green Hills (yes, named after the Green Hills Zone in the games). He meets a peculiar blue hedgehog – a "juvenile delinquent," no less – and joins him on a journey to a) escape the government and b) save the world.

Not exactly sure how that will play out just yet, but it sounds pretty true to the Sonic games' spirit at least, minus the whole human sheriff part. Of course, in true Sonic fashion, the blue blur and his human companion will be trailed by Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, portrayed by Jim Carrey. It has all the makings of a fun, wacky time at the theater, especially if you're a fan of the classic games.

You can check out Sonic's new look when Sonic the Hedgehog finally zooms into theaters on February 14, 2020.