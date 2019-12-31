Justin Bieber Smiles, Cries, And Makes Music Again In New Seasons Trailer

Justin Bieber/YouTube

In just a few days, Justin Bieber will release his first solo single in some time. It's called "Yummy," and we first got our tease of it in a new trailer he released last week for his upcoming 2020 plans — including a new album, a sprawling new tour, and a docu-series. Fittingly, on New Year's Eve 2019, Bieber decided to kickstart those 2020 plans with a preview of what that docu-series will look like.

Seasons, a new 10-part series from YouTube Originals, will begin streaming weekly on January 27, with new episodes on Mondays and Wednesdays. The promo image for the show lists three presenting partners: SB Films (his manager Scooter Braun's company), Bieber Time Films (Justin's company), and OBB Pictures. And the trailer promises a series that, naturally, delves deep into precisely what Bieber has spent the last four years doing, especially after he canceled the rest of his gargantuan Purpose tour after ostensibly burning out.

"As humans, we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons, bad seasons," he says in the trailer. "Sometimes we want to give up."

Seasons will chronicle Bieber's long, circuitous path since his last album, Purpose, which hit in November 2015. He was a 21-year-old global pop star then, freshly through the proverbial ringer of teen stardom. Since then, he embarked on the album's massive tour until he no longer could, he's gotten married, and he's committed himself to his faith.

And as Braun reveals in the new clip, "He's ready to express himself through music again." In that way, Seasons will pair nicely with his upcoming new album in 2020. Bieber himself talks a bit about the album as well, expressing both his nervousness and excitement. "This album is different because of where I'm at in my life," he says in the trailer.

Bieber also spent part of this week — that lazy, cozy limbo between Christmas and New Year's — showcasing his various tattoos on Instagram. The resulting tattoo tour (tattour?) paints a quite complete portrait of the 25-year-old, even down to the colorful Crocs he sported for the vid. The dude also stopped for some Tim Hortons coffee — if you know, you know.

Seasons is due to hit YouTube on January 27. Check out the trailer in the video above, then you might as well watch it again a few more times while you wait for "Yummy" to drop on Friday.