Getty Images

Sorry, Beliebers: Justin Bieber Has Canceled The Rest Of His World Tour

After 16 months and 154 shows, Justin Bieber is moving on from his Purpose world tour.

According to a statement posted Monday (July 24) on Bieber’s website, the singer made the call on his own after “careful consideration.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” the statement reads. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.”

The statement continues, “However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber’s last Purpose World Tour show was on July 2 in London, following a whirlwind global trek that kicked off way back in March 2016. He had just 15 shows remaining through mid-October, including a run of stadiums in North America, as well as major stops in Asia. Here’s the full list of dates that will be affected:

July 29, 2017 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

August 5, 2017 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

August 12, 2017 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

August 18, 2017 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

August 23, 2017 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 24, 2017 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 29, 2017 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

September 5, 2017 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

September 6, 2017 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

September 23, 2017 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

September 24, 2017 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

September 27, 2017 – Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld Arena

September 30, 2017 – Santa Maria, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

October 7, 2017 – Singapore @ National Stadium

October 10, 2017 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Ancol Park

Though it came to a shockingly abrupt end, the Purpose world tour did give us some awesome moments. Revisit the tour's better days right here. 😢