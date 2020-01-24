Demi Lovato Says Her New Grammy Song, 'Anyone,' Was 'A Cry For Help'

Getty Images

'I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself'

Demi Lovato is about to make her musical comeback, which includes performances on two of the world's biggest stages. But before that, she's shining a light on the tough journey that led her there.

In a candid new interview with Zane Lowe, Lovato discussed this Sunday's Grammys, which will mark her first live performance in nearly two years. The 27-year-old revealed that the song she'll be debuting onstage, "Anyone," was written and recorded just four days before her July 2018 drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization.

"I listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," Lovato said of the new track. "You kind of listen back to it and you think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let’s help this girl?'"

"I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't," she continued. "I even listen back to it and I'm like, 'Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'" Reflecting on her hospital stay, Lovato recalled thinking, "If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song."

Lovato's Grammy performance comes just days before she's scheduled to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, and as she told Lowe, fans will continue hearing more from her in 2020. She confirmed that she's working on her seventh studio album, saying, "["Anyone"] is only telling a fraction of my story, but it's still a little bit, and it's enough to show the world where I've been. ... With the next song that I have coming out, I think I tell more of the story.

"It's going to be a big year and I feel the momentum," she added. "I feel the excitement, and I'm ready for it."

Elsewhere in her chat with Lowe, Lovato talked about her ongoing recovery, her newfound faith, and her desire to start a family sometime in the next decade. See the full interview above.