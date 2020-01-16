Demi Lovato Will Bring Her Powerhouse Vocals To This Year’s Super Bowl

(Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is kicking off the year, and decade, on a tear. She revealed this morning that she'll be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV when it commences on February 2.

Doing so automatically enters Lovato into a special, selective club of performers that have had the opportunity. If you have no idea about how big a deal this is, here are a few others who have also opened the ceremony with the prestigious tune: Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Cher, the list goes on. It's positioning Lovato to have an epic year that's surely to build upon such an achievement.

But get this – Lovato's National Anthem is the second performance that she'll have this year already. Before then, on January 26, she'll be at the 62nd Grammy Awards as a performer. Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, and others will also join her. There's no word of what Lovato will be performing, but we hope that it's a taste of some new music. Her last album, Tell Me You Love Me, came out in 2017.

Lovato's powerful return means the world, following her hospitalization in July of 2018 for a drug overdose. Since then, she's been working towards returning for her long-awaited takeover. Last year, she got some new ink from celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo to commemorate her journey.

Check out Demi's announcement up above.