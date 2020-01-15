Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, And Everyone Else Who Will Perform At The 2020 Grammys

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack)/(Joseph Okpako/WireImage)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be here before we know it, which means that news about music's biggest night is still coming at us fast. Today (January 15), The Jonas Brothers announced via Instagram that they, too, will be performing at this year's show, which is scheduled to air live on CBS on Sunday, January 26.

"See you at the #Grammys," the band wrote on Instagram along with an image of the official announcement. And while it's unclear what exactly they have planned for next Sunday's show, the brothers have been teasing a new song called "What a Man Gotta Do," which is scheduled for release this Friday, January 17.

The JoBros aren't the only ones who've announced that they'll be performing at the Grammys within the last several hours. Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator and Rosalía also hopped on social media to share that they will be taking the Grammys stage.

And on Tuesday (January 14), Demi Lovato shared on Instagram that she'll be performing at this year's show, which will mark the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's first public performance since her overdose in July 2018. "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," Lovato wrote alongside a photo with the official announcement.

The news of Demi's impending comeback came just days after another vocal powerhouse, Ariana Grande, tweeted out that she'll be lending her chops to the awards ceremony as well. It's quite the moment, especially given her very public decision to not perform at last year's show — and to skip out on attending the ceremony altogether — after a disagreement with producers. ("It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend," she tweeted at the time.) This year, things are apparently going much more smoothly; on Saturday (January 14), she wrote "see you jan 26" alongside a Grammy-branded image announcing her as a performer.

Of course, those are just a few of the many talented artists scheduled to perform on Grammys night. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani are also on the docket, and something tells us their are more exciting announcements to come as the big night approaches.

From performers to nominees, we're keeping our antennas up for any and all news regarding what we can expect come Grammys night so that you don't have to. But if you're staying up to date and counting down the days like us, we'll see you Sunday, January 26 when the 62nd Grammy Awards broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.