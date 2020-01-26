Jonas Brothers Debut A Swoon-Worthy Ballad For The J-Sisters At The Grammys

( Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Just in case you had any doubts whatsoever, we're here to confirm that, yes, the Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever. Just over a week after releasing their latest single "What A Man Gotta Do" on January 17, the brothers took the stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards for an electrifying performance that included trumpets, the hand jive, and most importantly, a never-before-heard track.

The JoBros' highly anticipated performance began with the siblings on a b-stage located in a middle of the audience. It was there, dressed in coordinating black-and-gold suits, that they debuted their brand new song, "Five More Minutes." The romantic ballad seems to be an ode to their wives, and in it, they plead for just a little more time with the ones they love most. Kevin even gave his wife, Danielle, a mid-performance kiss.

Soon enough, the trio made their way to the main stage for an upbeat and energizing performance of "What A Man Gotta Do." Joined by trumpeters and dancers jiving in sync, the brothers lit up the stage. They also included elements of their recent music video, which pays homage to several movies, but perhaps most notably the iconic homecoming dance scene from Grease. Thus, the jivers.

Inevitably, much of the social conversation around the performance was about their new ballad, which Nick teased during a January 22 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We have a very special performance lined up," Nick said. "We don't want to give anything away, but we're playing the new song that just came out, and then we're doing something else which I don't think anyone's going to expect."

Their performance, of course, was just one of several reasons why this year's Grammys meant so much to the Jonas Brothers. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, "Sucker." And while they may have lost to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," they're still winners in our eyes after such a vibrant, feel-good set.