Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' Video: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Director Anthony Mandler

After spending the early-aughts collaborating with everyone from Rihanna and Taylor Swift to Jay-Z and Drake, director Anthony Mandler had been in music video retirement. But when he got a call from Roc Nation about helming a video for the newly reunited Jonas Brothers — the band's first one in six years — it was enough to get the veteran fantasist back in action.

"It was about helping reimagine this polarizing group with this great new music, and following the evolution of them as boys to men, essentially. It was exciting," Mandler told MTV News over the phone.

The brothers approached him with a rough concept in mind: They wanted to do a video with their significant others, and they wanted it to have a Wes Anderson vibe. "They gave me the basis and foundation to work with," Mandler explained, "and then I just sort of ramped it up and turned it into full-blown chaos."

The resulting visual feast for "Sucker" is a peppy, vibrant affair that reintroduces Jonas Brothers in spectacular fashion. Below, Mandler tells us nine behind-the-scenes secrets from their epic comeback vid.