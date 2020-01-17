All Three Jonas Brothers End Up In Their Underwear In 'What A Man Gotta Do' Video

YouTube

Ariana Grande may have struck gold by recreating beloved rom-coms in her "thank u, next" video, but now Jonas Brothers have come along to whip up their own nostalgic, cinematic concoction. After days of relentless teases, the bros dropped their new single, "What A Man Gotta Go," alongside a video in which they recreate three iconic '80s films. And because their real-life wives indisputably stole the show in the "Sucker" vid, the J-Sisters are along for the ride as well.

The fun-loving clip stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing their best dancing-half-naked-in-the-living-room recreation from Risky Business. Then there's Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who channel Danny and Sandy at the school dance from Grease — with Sophie taking on a surprising bonus role. To round it out, Kevin Jonas pulls off that iconic Say Anything scene, holding a boombox outside his wife Danielle's bedroom window. All the while, the brothers groove along to their upbeat, love-crazy new track, singing, "What a man gotta do / To be totally locked up by you?"

Make sure you stick around for the bloopers, because — spoiler alert! — all three JoBros end up in their underwear by the end.

"What A Man Gotta Do" marks Jonas Brothers' first release of the new decade, following a whirlwind 2019. Last year, the trio released their comeback album Happiness Begins, embarked on a huge tour, notched their first No. 1 single, won their first award at the VMAs, and capped off their year with a festive Christmas bop. It's good to see them carry that wild momentum into 2020 — in nothing but their underwear, no less!

Check out Jonas Brothers' new video above, and see it playing all day long on MTV Live and mtvU.