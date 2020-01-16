Selena Gomez 'Did It Again' With A Teeny New Tattoo

Getty Images

Getting new ink isn't so rare for Selena Gomez.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer just debuted a dainty new neck tattoo on Instagram, which is a delicate tribute to her most recent studio album, Rare.

In fact, that's all the tattoo says. Etched on her neck below her right ear, the ink is a cute little script tat in commemoration of her big new release.

"Did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 rare," she captioned her post, where she's clad in a tie-dye hoodie as a friend circles her to capture the new tattoo up close.

Recently, Gomez also debuted another new tattoo in the music video for "Rare," which is the date of when she received her kidney transplant from friend Francia Raísa in September 2017. The pair got matching tattoos together to commemorate the occasion.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raísa," she said of her friend's benevolence. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Gomez is the latest to add a neck tattoo to her collection of body art. Recently, Demi Lovato went under the tattoo gun to get an emotional reminder of her struggles with substance abuse. Her neck now reads "survivor," thanks to tattoo artist Doctor Woo.

In addition to Demi and Selena, Hailey Bieber also got a cute little neck tattoo recently, which coincidentally happens to be the name of Taylor Swift's latest album, Lover. Doctor Woo was also responsible for inking Hailey.

It's no wonder Gomez wanted to immortalize her album's name on her body, It's a deeply emotional work fueled by melodramatic ballads and liberation. It's a celebratory piece as well, where she puts some of the drama she experienced in the past behind her. Hopefully her new tattoo will help remind her of where she's come from and everything she still has to look forward to.