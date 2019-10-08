Justin And Hailey Bieber's Wedding Photos Are Here — And Yes, They're Absolutely Stunning

(James Devaney/GC Images)

It's been just over a week since Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot (again) on September 30, and like you, we've been very eager to see more photos from their special day. Well, the wait is finally over, folks! Yesterday (October 7), the Biebers took to Instagram to share some of their favorite pictures from the romantic (and yes, star-studded) evening. And to absolutely no one's surprise, the photos are stunning.

Along with a sweet picture of the bride and groom sharing a kiss at Palmetto Bluff, their dreamy South Carolina wedding venue, Hailey wrote, "last Monday was the most special day of my life." The photo also revealed a special message that she had sewn into her veil: "Till death do us part."

Knowing that fans would want a closer look at her wedding ensemble, Hailey also posted a solo shot showing off her Off-White gown designed by none other than Virgil Abloh. "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," Hailey wrote. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

Hailey shared one last wedding post to her Instagram feed, which included an intimate photo of the pair from their reception, as well as an up-close image of their wedding bling. "9.30.19," she captioned the post, noting a date that the couple will cherish forever.

Hailey wasn't the only one to commemorate the beautiful occasion on social media, though. Justin shared that same pic on his own feed, choosing something a little quirkier for his caption. "My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it's cute)," he wrote. The pop star also shared another image of the newlyweds smooching, writing, "Even thugz get married." We told you his captions were quirky.

Of course, it didn't take long for the Internet to weigh in on the pair's celebration. Immediately after posting, Jailey shippers flooded Twitter with reactions to the romantic photos, Hailey's "exquisite" wedding gown, and all of the other elegant details from the pair's special day:

Something tells us we're not the only ones who will be mood boarding the heck out of this wedding.