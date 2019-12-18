Demi Lovato's New Body Art Is A Delicate Tribute To Her Strength

Getty Images

Demi Lovato just added some new body art to her collection, and this particular piece appears to be a special one.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Instagram with a snap of her new single-needle scripted tattoo, located on the lower right side of her neck. It's a simple, elegant word that likely holds a lot of meaning for the star: "survivor."

Celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo showed off his handiwork on Demi's neck, which looks fantastic and dainty.

"On a real one 💪🏼🙏🏼 @ddlovato #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," Woo captioned the snap of Demi's new tattoo.

Demi didn't come out and say as much, but this new ink is likely a reference to beating some of the struggles she's dealt with in the past, such as problems with substance abuse and eating disorders. Demi looks to be the strongest she's ever been, and has been vocal in the past about having gotten through her rough patches to come out on the other side as a fighter.

"What I see in the mirror is someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," Demi opened up during a previous Teen Vogue Summit. "I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way."

Previously, Demi debuted a "T" script tattoo on the inside of her arm. It was meant as a sweet tribute to her friend Thomas Trussell III, and positioned above the rose tattoo further down her arm. She first debuted it a few months ago via Instagram, along with a plea for anyone struggling with addiction to seek treatment.

"A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss 🖤💔 thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this 🙏🏼🙌🏼 If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to ask for help. Please call 877.921.9653."