Here's A Million Dollars' Worth Of Financial Advice From Jay-Z

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope)

Jay-Z has been dishing out “a million dollars' worth of game for $9.99” through his music since the days of his debut studio album Reasonable Doubt in 1996. His story is legendary. After no record label would give him a deal, he created Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 (with co-creators Damon Dash and Kareem Burke) and began a rapid ascent, becoming a mogul and taking hip-hop’s throne by force.

Since Reasonable Doubt, he’s released 12 more albums that have gone platinum. He’s remained at the head of rap’s table for more than two decades and his legacy has been solidified through both his actions in the booth and out of it. Aside from world-weary rhymes delivered with vivid imagery, Jay made it a mission to impart philosophical and financial wisdom as well. He’s just that savvy.

For this 50th birthday, Jay’s entire catalog returned to Spotify from its previously exclusive home of Tidal, the streaming service he co-owns. Through it, we see his journey in full: the labels, the long-term investments, the legacy — all worth more than an estimated $1 billion.

That journey reveals some great financial tips, too; below, we’ve picked out some of the best ones and explained how he implemented his own advice. With a little context from financial coach Latasha Kinnard (whose Godesté enterprise specializes in “financial empowerment for women”), here’s how you, too, just might be able to stack your own millions following Jay-Z’s teachings.